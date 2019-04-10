The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for help in finding the driver of a vehicle who struck a pedestrian in Independence Township last month.
Albert Russell Orsette, 83, died of his injuries this week after the hit and run incident on Clintonville Road.
On March 14th at about 10:15 p.m. Orsette was struck by a vehicle described as possibly a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo or similar style vehicle with possibly red striping or lettering on the front.
Investigators said the vehicle would likely have front passenger-side damage from striking Orsette, who was in his wheelchair at the time.
A 29-year-old woman from Flint was also injured while attempting to assist Orsette. She was treated and released from the hospital and is recovering.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of a suspect. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.
