Saginaw Township Police Detectives are looking for help finding a man suspected to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Dakota Allen-Edward Lapointe, also known as Rico is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old near Center and Joyce streets just after 5 a.m. on August 1st. 

Lapointe is described as having tear drop tattoos under his right eye and the number "989" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information Lapointe's whereabouts should contact detectives at (989) 791-7226 or call 911.

