A woman called police earlier this month about being groped by a man at a gas station.
Mt. Pleasant Police are looking for help in finding the man who reportedly assaulted the woman at the Shell Gas Station on south Mission Street on July 13th at about 10 a.m.
The man is described as a younger white male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches, thin build with facial hair. At the time he was wearing blue jeans, a gray cut-off shirt and work boots.
Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the man is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant police anonymous tip line at (989) 779-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.