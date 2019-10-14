Police are asking for help tracking down a driver who crashed into a yard, and then took off.
The Shepherd Police Department said that at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 a Buick crashed into a yard in the area of Blanchard/Loomis Roads.
SLIDESHOW: Damage caused by vehicle
Police said the vehicle caused extensive damage to two utility boxes, a county road sign, and a person’s yard.
Based on the property damage, police said it’s assumed there is extensive damage to the vehicle as well.
If you have any information relating to the incident, call 989-828-5045.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.