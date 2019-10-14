Police looking for driver of Buick who caused damage
Police are asking for help tracking down a driver who crashed into a yard, and then took off.

The Shepherd Police Department said that at around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 a Buick crashed into a yard in the area of Blanchard/Loomis Roads.

Police said the vehicle caused extensive damage to two utility boxes, a county road sign, and a person’s yard.

Based on the property damage, police said it’s assumed there is extensive damage to the vehicle as well.

If you have any information relating to the incident, call 989-828-5045.

