Police are asking for help tracking down a driver who hit a store, and then left.
The Gladwin Police Department said the driver of the red truck hit the Stables Print Shop, and then took off.
According to a date on surveillance pictures, the incident happened on Dec. 17 at 11:24 a.m.
The truck has a fifth wheel hitch in the bed.
If you have any information, call the department at (989) 426-7879.
