Have you seen the individual in this photo?
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this person after they say he followed around at least one female while in the Meijer located on Haggerty Road in Commerce Twp.
The incident occurred on Aug. 11.
Police say he appeared to carry around a car wash brush and when the victim bent over to pick up an item, the suspect pushed the brush under her skirt.
Surveillance footage matched the victim’s description of events.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately in his 50’s with gray hair and is balding. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt with a red, white and blue state of Michigan logo. He was also wearing a white N-95-type mask.
Police say he was seen leaving in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a cargo carrier attached to the hitch.
If you have any information, call crime stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. A reward is available for information leading to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.