The Flint Police Department is seeking help locating Xaria Allen.
The 14-year-old was last seen in the area of Franklin and Court Street about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Xaria is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds, has short curly hair and brown eyes. If anyone has any information, they can call 810-237-6824 or 911.
