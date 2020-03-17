The Detroit Police Department is asking for help finding a missing pregnant woman.
Ernestine Pearson, who is 7-months pregnant, was last seen on Saturday, March 14 at around 2 p.m. in the 11200 block of LaSalle Boulevard.
It was reported she went to a gas station, and never came home.
She was last seen wearing a multi-color bonnet, a black hooded sweater, black, and white pajama pants and black BearPaw Boots.
She does not have a cell phone, or any personal items with her.
If anyone has seen Ernestine Pearson or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
