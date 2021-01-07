The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is looking for a homicide suspect.
Officers are asking for help finding Joseph Thornton Black. He's described as 25-years-old, 5-feet 8-inches tall and 150 pounds.
Black is wanted in connection to a December 2019 murder in Saginaw and assault with intent to murder on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Saginaw.
He is considered armed and dangerous and officers are warning not to approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bill Arndt at (989) 615-6257.
