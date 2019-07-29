Police have an idea who the suspect is but have not released the identity of a person who crashed a vehicle during in Gladwin County.
Beaverton Police Chief Brad Davis said the case is under investigation and there are no new details in an incident Friday evening that had police pursuing a subject from an area near Beaverton’s Industrial Park to a location near Coleman.
Davis said one of his officers made an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. but the subject fled, leading police along about 10 miles of M-18.
He said the officer had abandoned the pursuit about a mile before the suspect vehicle crashed and the driver left the scene.
Davis said they have a pretty good idea who the suspect is and “eventually we’ll catch him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.