Phony checks are popping up at a mid-Michigan business and one local restaurant says someone is using its banking information to get cash.
The owners of Da Edoardo North Italian Restaurant in Grand Blanc Township noticed thousands of dollars were recently and unknowingly taken out of their accounts. Police may have a photo of one of the suspects cashing in and they want you to take a close look at it.
Suzie Barbieri, the co-owner of Da Edoardo North, feels violated after making a shocking discovery.
"Recently, started a little bit before Christmas. We've had a number of checks being cashed out of our business account," Barberi said.
She said people have been using their account information to write fake checks for real money.
"It's all our account information and there's checks being cashed under different people's names, people that don't work here, people that we haven't written checks to," Barberi said.
One of the checks cashed out for nearly $4,000.
"There's only a few ways that this could happen. Somebody that's seen our checks, that has had our checks in their hand. So unfortunately, it makes me think it could either be an employee, a family member of an employee, maybe it could be somebody where the employees are cashing their checks, which would be the best option honestly because I like all of our employees. Like I said, I don't want to think that it's anybody here," Barberi said.
Barbieri said police are investigating and they obtained a picture of someone cashing one of the checks at the Big Star Market in Flint.
"We're not out any money. It's just more the frustration of you know, having to change everything over at our business, all of our POS systems, all the credit cards that are run through the account, anything that's ran through our account has had to be switched over," Barberi said.
Barbieri isn't sure how many people are involved in this scheme, but she plans to prosecute if she gets the chance.
"I just want to see this person caught," Barberi said.
