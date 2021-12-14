The Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department is asking the public’s help in identifying an individual in a theft.
Items were stolen from Game Go Computers, located at 802 E. Palmer St., about midnight on Nov. 30, according to the department.
Surveillance video of the incident shows the individual breaking into the store through the front door and taking items from the cashier’s counter.
Anyone who can help officers identify this person or has more information on the incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-773-9111.
