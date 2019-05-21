The Lapeer County community of Imlay City has taken a major hit to its equipment inventory.
Police Chief Scott Pike tells TV5 that $8,000 to $10,000 worth of city-owned tools and equipment were stolen on Saturday, May 18th.
The thief or thieves broke in through a garage door at the Department of Public Works warehouse during daylight hours, according to Pike.
He believes more than one suspect was involved due to the amount of equipment taken.
A list of stolen items is not being released right now due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Imlay City Police at 810 724 2345.
