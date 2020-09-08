The Marlette Police Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the boy’s baseball field at one of the local schools.
According to police, the Marlette Community Schools reported the damage to the boys’ varsity baseball field dugouts.
Several walls were damaged with graffiti.
Police said the pool house and some other playground equipment were also painted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008.
