The Marlette Police Department is looking for the person responsible for vandalizing the boy’s baseball field at one of the local schools.

According to police, the Marlette Community Schools reported the damage to the boys’ varsity baseball field dugouts.

Several walls were damaged with graffiti.

Police said the pool house and some other playground equipment were also painted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marlette Police Department at 989-635-2008.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.