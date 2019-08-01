Police are looking to volunteers to make sure people with addictions get the help they need as part of a special program.
So called Angel volunteers help people struggling with addiction to get into treatment when the ask for help, rather than being arrested and put into jail.
State Police across Michigan started the Angel Program supported by the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative over the last couple of years, growing it post-by-post as a way to help people suffering from addiction.
Angels volunteers are being sought in Mt. Pleasant where the program is getting its start in the next few weeks.
Volunteers will be trained by MSP and can be reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses as part of the program.
Anyone interested in learning more can contact the Michigan State Police, Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951, or click here.
