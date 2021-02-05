Police lights generic

Michigan State Police are looking for people who witnessed a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Birch Run on Feb. 3.

It happened at 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Canada Road. A 53-year-old Birch Run man was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The at-fault vehicle was described as possibly a silver 2008 to 2012 Chevy Malibu. The vehicle would be missing the passenger side mirror, police said.

The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries but was transported to an area hospital.

If you have any information, call police at 989-495-5555.

