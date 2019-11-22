Frankenmuth Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an assault and property damage.
Police said the man in this surveillance picture is a person of interest in the assault and damage to property in a downtown shop in Frankenmuth.
The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, during which the subject dropped his eyeglasses and left them at the scene.
If you have any information on the incident, or the man’s identity, call Det. David Danielson at 989.652.8370 Ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.