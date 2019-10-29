Burton Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly stole some televisions from Walmart.
"He allegedly left Walmart without paying for a few TVs and we'd like to have a few words," the police department posted on Facebook.
If you can identify him, you are asked to call Det. Claerhout at 810-244-1545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.