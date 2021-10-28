Police are seeking help in identifying a person of interest in the murder of 46-year-old James Louis Gilliard.
Gilliard was shot and killed on the front porch of a residence in the 3000 block of Sloan Street in Flint on Friday, April 23 about 7:20 p.m.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), visit CrimeStoppersofFlint.com, or utilize the P3 Tips mobile app.
All submissions will be anonymous, and any tips through Crime Stoppers leading to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward.
