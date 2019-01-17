Police have arrested a suspect they believe to be connected with a series of larcenies from vehicles in Genesee County.
The 25-year-old Davison Township man was arrested on Jan. 17 after police spotted a vehicle they believed was involved with the crimes.
The crimes happened in multiple areas around Davison Township and was investigated by multiple jurisdictions.
“The early stages of this investigation have led detectives to feel comfortable they have the person responsible for many of the recent area larcenies from automobiles,” the Davison Township Police Department said in a press release.
Police said appropriate charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office soon.
If you have any information you should contact Det. Kevin Roberts at 810-653-5656 ext. 7136.
Police want to thank the public for providing tips that led to the arrest.
“This was truly a cooperative effort between the police and the public,” police said.
