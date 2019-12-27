A man was injured after his own gun was accidentally discharged at the mall.
Saginaw Township Police said the 29-year-old man was shopping at Victoria's Secret at the Fashion Square Mall.
When the man went to put his wallet back into his pocket he accidentally discharged the hand gun in his pants, officers said.
The man hit himself in the lower leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the gun was properly registered to the man and he has a concealed pistol license.
No one else was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.