Flint Township Police arrested a man accused of two different armed robberies at the same gas station.
On February 23, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on 6526 Corunna Road in Flint Township.
Police said at 4:42 a.m. a white male entered the gas station and used a knife to threaten clerks while taking money and cigarettes.
A week later, on March 1 at 3:35 a.m. the suspect went back to the same gas station and used a knife to threaten the clerk. He again took money from the business.
Police identified the suspect as Dennis Horton. He was arrested, interviewed and lodged in the Genesee County Jail.
Horton was arraigned Thursday on two charges of armed robbery and one count of unlawful imprisonment.
