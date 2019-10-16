Police say a man who was among six people shot outside a suburban Detroit bar has died.
Police say 34-year-old Jared Glenn of Roseville died Tuesday evening after having been shot in the head.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Last Call Bar in Eastpointe.
Police have said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar to the parking lot, where four men and two women were shot.
Forty-seven-year-old Lenny Whitfield has been charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder and six firearms charges. He's being held on a $5 million bond.
