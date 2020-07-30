A 30-year-old Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman.
It happened about 6:45 p.m. on July 29 in Isabella County's Broomfield Township.
When Michigan State Police troopers arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old Remus man who was intoxicated. The man had just assaulted and strangled a woman, police said.
When the victim attempted to call 911, the suspect took the phone from her, police said, adding she was able to call 911 from a neighbor's residence.
The suspect was arrested for felony domestic violence, assault by strangulation, and interfering with electronic communications.
