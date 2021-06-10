A Muskegon man was arrested in Sanilac County after he alleged assaulted and attempted to murder his girlfriend.
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in Lexington about 12:40 a.m. on June 8. The 911 caller advised a woman was frantically knocking on their door asking for help.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 38-year-old Wisconsin woman sustained serious injuries to multiple parts of her body, police said. The woman told police her boyfriend threatened and assaulted her with a knife. She was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Police were given a description of the suspect and his vehicle. When the suspect and his vehicle were spotted, police attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspect fled from police and a pursuit ensued, police said, adding the suspect eventually stopped the vehicle and surrendered.
The suspect, 39-year-old Jason Warren, of Muskegon, was arrested. On June 9, he was arraigned on multiple felony charges including assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and reckless driving.
