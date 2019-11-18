A 25-year-old Brimley man was arrested after police said he crashed into a house and fled the scene.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Houghton Lake post responded to the area of Higgins Lake Road near Muskegon Avenue in Roscommon County's Gerrish Township on Sunday, Nov. 17 about 7:30 a.m. for a report of an abandoned pick-up truck that appeared to have been in a crash.
The troopers discovered the truck had crashed into a home a couple of miles away, police said.
The driver was located at a nearby residence.
The man was arrested for reckless driving and failure to report an accident.
He was lodged at the Roscommon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.