Michigan State Police arrested a man after they saw him driving 117 mph on a Macomb County freeway.
On Dec. 23 a trooper was patrolling on I-94 in Harrison Township when he saw a Chrysler 300 driving 117 mph on the freeway and improperly using lanes.
The Chrysler 300 was stopped, and MSP determined the 21-year-old male driver had a 9 mm Glock 19 pistol.
After further investigation, MSP learned the driver did not have a CPL.
The driver was arrested and lodged for carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving.
