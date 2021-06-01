A man is sitting behind bars after police say he held two women and three children against their will at a residence in Antrim County.
On Monday, May 31 at 6:15 a.m., state police were sent to a residence on Intermediate Lake Road in Central Lake Township for a domestic assault that happened earlier that morning.
Michigan State Police said an intoxicated 26-year-old Central Lake man allegedly held his girlfriend, her friend, and three children against their will at the residence.
The man physically assaulted the two women and shot one of them with a BB gun, police said. They escaped the residence with their phones when the man passed out, according to police.
After a short struggle with police, the man was taken into custody and lodged in the Antrim County Jail. MSP said he could face charges of domestic violence, assault and battery, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an electronic communications device, torture, and resisting and obstructing.
