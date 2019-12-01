A man was arrested in Bay City after police said he held a child against its will.
On Sunday, Dec. 1 at about 9: 34 a.m. officers from Bay City’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the south end for a report of someone acting erratically.
When officers arrived, they located a man in an upstairs bedroom holding a child against his will.
Officers said they were able to free the child from the man and after a short struggle was able to arrest him.
Officers said the child was taken to McLaren Bay Region for an examination of minor injuries.
According to police, they arrested the man on charges of child abuse and domestic assault.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.