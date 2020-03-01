A man has been arrested in Tuscola County after a multi-county crime spree, according to state police.
The series of alleged crimes all began yesterday afternoon.
According to the press release from the MSP Caro Post, Investigators revealed the suspect possibly stole a vehicle in Wayne County earlier in the day, and was involved in at least one robbery that happened in Lapeer county.
Around 5:13 p.m. on February 29,2020, the suspect crashed the stolen dodge pickup in the area of Kingston Rd near Marlette Rd in Koylton township.
He then fled on foot and stole a second pickup before crashing just down the road.
Police said that after the second crash, the suspect entered an occupied residence and demanded keys, but was ran off by the occupants and the dog.
The homeowners called 911 and followed the suspect, updating police on the his location.
Investigators reveal that during this time, the suspect entered another residence, threatened to kill a female, demanded the keys to her car, and was chased off.
As the suspect fled, he attempted to stop vehicles in and allegedly tried to carjack them.
Troopers arrived and arrested him without incident.
The suspect is lodged in Tuscola County jail on numerous felony charges.
His name will not be released until possible arraignment Monday, police said.
Troopers were assisted by the Lapeer County's Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.