A man is in custody after police say he rammed a state police patrol vehicle, sending it into a ditch.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 11:19 a.m. in Missaukee County, a trooper from the Cadillac was helping the MSP Seventh Division Fugitive Team find a wanted suspect.
The trooper stopped an older model Dodge pickup truck on Maple Street in McBain with two men inside.
The driver was asked to leave his vehicle and talk with the MSP Fugitive Team, police said.
While the driver was talking with police, troopers tried to identify the passenger inside the truck.
MSP said the passenger, identified as 36-year-old Jonah Vaughn from Wisconsin, refused to give any identification.
According to police, when Vaughn was asked to take the keys out of the ignition, he slid over to the driver’s side and fled the scene.
The trooper pursued and Vaughn who, MSP said, rammed the patrol vehicle twice.
After the second hit, the cruiser swerved into a ditch and was disabled.
MSP said Vaughn continued to flee and the Dodge truck was found abandoned on Fourth Street in Marion.
On Friday, Jan. 15 at about 11:30 a.m., police captured Vaughn while he was leaving a residence in the Marion-area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.