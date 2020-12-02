A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly holding a gun to his mother's head while keeping her inside an Iosco County house against her will.
It happened about 4:40 p.m. at a residence on Townline Road in Tawas Township on Dec. 1.
Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene and were able to convince the suspect to exit the house to speak to them.
The woman, who was identified at the suspect's mother, was able to flee the residence at that time, police said, adding troopers escorted her to safety.
The suspect then retreated back into the house and barricaded himself inside, police said.
A perimeter was established and Townline Road was closed to traffic.
The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team responded to the scene and two flashbang devices were used outside the house.
Then the suspect surrendered to police, police said.
The suspect was arrested for domestic violence, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.
There were no injuries or shots fired during the incident.
