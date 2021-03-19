A 46-year-old Gladwin man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative in hospice care.
Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to an address in Clare County’s Franklin Township about 7 p.m. on March 18 regarding criminal sexual conduct allegations.
The victim was found to be an elderly woman in hospice care, police said.
The investigation led to contact with the suspect, who is a family member of the victim, police said.
The suspect was arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and first-degree vulnerable adult abuse.
The suspect was lodged at the Clare County Jail pending arraignment.
