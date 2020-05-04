The Holly Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted a store clerk after being confronted about not wearing a mask.
The man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw Street in Holly about 1:30 p.m. on May 2.
The clerk told the man all customers must wear a mask as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors, police said.
"The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her 'Here, I will use this as a mask,'" police said.
The suspect continued to be loud and disruptive before leaving in a white van.
If you have any information on the incident, call the Holly Police Department at 248-634-8221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.