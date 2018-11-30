A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Saginaw County after police attempted to execute a warrant, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.
It is happening inside a home on the 1000 block of 27th Street in Buena Vista.
Police have established a perimeter around the area including Wittier Street, 26th and 27th Street.
Emergency services team and negotiators are trying to peacefully resolve the situation, Kaiser said.
