Police say a man was beaten to death by another driver after a car crash in Detroit.
The 24-year-old victim was dead at the scene around 2 a.m. Monday.
The other man was described as tall, skinny and shirtless. He left his 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the scene and fled on foot.
