Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on video breaking into a business and walking out with a bag full of items.
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department said surveillance cameras were rolling as the man shattered the front door of the EZ Mart, 1911 South Mission Street, on August 22 at around 3 a.m. Investigators said he walked out a short time later, carrying a bag of items.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s with dark hair, glasses, and a slim build. He was wearing a red shirt, cargo shorts and black tennis shoes. He also had a face mask under his chin.
If you have any information about the man, call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
