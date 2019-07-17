A man was arrested in Flint after pointing a gun at an officer.
Just after 1 a.m. on July 11, Officer James Wheeler responded to the 2400 block of Barth for trouble with a man and when he got to the area he saw a man carrying an umbrella.
Officer Wheeler said he got out of the vehicle and the man pulled a long gun out of his umbrella, pointing it at the officer.
The officer said he ordered the man to put down the gun, which he did but he struggled with the man while trying to handcuff him.
Officer Wheeler was able to arrest the man with no injuries to either of them.
The suspect, Michael Gardner, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.