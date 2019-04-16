A man was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen ambulance into a building in Flint.
Flint Police were alerted to an ambulance being driven recklessly in the Evergreen Regency Apartment Complex on April 15.
While en route, police said they learned the ambulance was stolen and attempted to stop it, sparking a chase.
The ambulance eventually crashed into a building at Saginaw and E. Fifth Street where the driver was taken into custody.
No one aside from the driver of the ambulance was hurt.
The suspect complained of neck pain and was taken to Hurley Hospital. He will be charged with multiple felonies according to investigators.
The ambulance was stolen from a commercial building in the 2600 block of Corunna which Elite EMS uses as a base for its workers, said Laszlo Kappel, COO of Elite EMS. That base allows workers to nap, shower, etc while working 24-hour on-call shifts.
Kappel also said all emergency vehicles have to remain locked, but running, even while in the parking lot. This is because some medications need to be kept at certain temperatures. Keeping the ambulances running also keeps the GPS systems activated so they can get out to calls quicker.
The EMS company said it took about 15 minutes from workers reporting the ambulance stolen, to when the driver was taken into custody. The ambulance was totaled.
It’s still unclear how the suspect got into the vehicle in the first place.
If you have any information, call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
