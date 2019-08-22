A man is in critical condition after being shot.
Flint Police were called to the 1500 block of W. Pierson Road in Flint on August 21 at around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
They found a man, around 30-year-old, critically injured.
Investigators are looking for three men in connection with the crime.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or Det. Victoria Lambaria at 810-237-6971.
