Michigan State Police are investigating after one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting.
At 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the 1900 block of S. Finley Lake Ave. in Lincoln Township for an assault in progress.
When deputies arrived, they were involved in a shooting.
Michigan State Police said a 42-year-old man from Clare County was pronounced dead at the scene.
MSP were called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
