An unidentified male is dead after a shooting near Central Michigan University.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed that a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near campus.
The university sent out a voicemail alerting students that the shooting just occurred at Colony Apartments located at 1811 Edgewood Drive around 6:20 p.m. According to the message, the shooter is still at large.
Police said officers identified a person of interest and they're speaking with witnesses. They said there is no risk to the public.
The name of the victim will be released pending notification of the family.
The investigation is ongoing.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.