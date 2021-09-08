One man is dead and another was arrested following a shooting in Flint Tuesday night.
It happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Brown Street on Sept. 7.
Police responded to the scene for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 45-year-old male inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 41-year-old male suspect fled the scene but was located and arrested shortly after the incident, Flint Police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.