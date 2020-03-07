A Vienna Township man is dead and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a truck.
The initial investigation shows that the driver of the 2003 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Webster Road and ran a stop sign at Lake Road causing the collision with the eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado at West Lake Road.
Investigators said most of the damage happened on the front passenger door.
The Silverado truck flipped onto its roof after the crash and came to rest in a field, southeast of the intersection.
After the crash, the Impala ran southeast off the road into a ravine.
Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection in Vienna Township at 12:42 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the truck driver was out of the vehicle and appeared to have minimal injuries. They were taken to McLaren Hospital for treatment.
Deputies found the Impala with five people inside.
The front passenger, a 30-year-old man from Vienna Township, died at the scene from his injuries, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Clio Fire Department and MMR helped deputies pull the four other people out of the Impala.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman, and two 9-year-old girls in the rear passenger seats are listed in critical condition.
A 3-year-old girl, also in the rear seats, was in a car seat during the crash. She did not sustain any injuries.
All four of them were taken to Hurley Medical Center.
Nobody is in custody as a result of the crash.
The Genesee County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.