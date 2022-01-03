A man is dead after police say he was shot in the forehead.
Michigan State Police troopers stumbled across the man on the ground near E. Carpenter and Bellview Street in Flint about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 while they were on patrol.
He had an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead and was pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspect information has been released.
If you have any information, contact Det. Jim Guerrero at 810-237-6970 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
