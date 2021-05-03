A man is dead after a crash in Flint over the weekend.
It happened at 2:47 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 near S. Dort Highway and E. Atherton Road. The victim’s vehicle was exiting a business drive when it was struck by a black Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling northbound on S. Dort Highway, Flint Police said.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.