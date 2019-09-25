A 57-year-old Michigan man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on the Mackinac Bridge.
It happened about 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Charles Chronowski, of Macomb, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, Michigan State Police said.
Chronowski was transported to the Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, MSP said.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
