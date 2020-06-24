A man died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning.
It happened about 5:15 a.m. near Dupont Street and W. Marengo Avenue in Flint on Wednesday, June 24.
The investigation revealed a silver Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Dupont Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Flint Police said.
The vehicle then struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to split into two pieces, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
If you have any information, call Flint Police Officer Justin McLeod at 810-237-6811.
