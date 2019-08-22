A Flint man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Flint Township Wednesday night.
It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on W. Bristol Road, near Moulton Drive.
Officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to the scene.
The investigation revealed a Chevrolet Traverse, being driven by a 47-year-old Pontiac resident, was traveling eastbound on W. Bristol Road. The vehicle struck a 46-year-old Flint man who was walking in the right lane of W. Bristol Road, police said.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police said.
The Flint man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
If you may have witnessed the crash you are to contact Det. Minto at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
