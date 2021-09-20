The Flint Police Department is investigating after a man died following a shooting and crash in the city on Sunday.
Officers responded to Hammerberg and Miller Road about midnight on Sept. 19 for a crash involving entrapment. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had suffered gunshot wounds.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information, contact Det. Guerrero at 810-237-6970 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
